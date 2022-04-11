ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11496 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 302 9

In Donbass, 6 occupant attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 5 armored vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 2 helicopters were destroyed - JFO Staff

донбас,оос

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders continue to protect their homeland.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff press service .

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 6 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 5 armored vehicles and 26 vehicles, 8 enemy artillery systems.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two helicopters and four enemy drones.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Read more: On April 10, 5 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 3 helicopters of occupants were destroyed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions - JFO press center

Author: 

Donbas (4712) atack (157) Joint Forces Operation (1157)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 