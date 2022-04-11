In Donbass, 6 occupant attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 5 armored vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 2 helicopters were destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk, Ukrainian defenders continue to protect their homeland.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of JFO Staff press service .

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the servicemen of the United Forces grouping, 6 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 5 armored vehicles and 26 vehicles, 8 enemy artillery systems.

Air defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down two helicopters and four enemy drones.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Read more: On April 10, 5 tanks, 8 artillery systems and 3 helicopters of occupants were destroyed in Donetsk and Luhansk directions - JFO press center