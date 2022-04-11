I don't exclude transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, - Prime Minister of Slovakia Heger

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger did not rule out the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he said this after a meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, reports "European Truth" with reference to Aktuality.

First of all, Heger drew attention to the fact that the post-Soviet equipment in the Slovak army is very risky and its further exploitation without Russian supplies, which Bratislava is not interested in, is not sustainable.

He also stated that the country is negotiating with partners on the protection of Slovak airspace.

Heger expressed hope that the results of these conversations would be known within a few weeks.

