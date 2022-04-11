ENG
Occupiers in Kharkiv region use delayed-action mines, they are found on roofs and even playgrounds, - Synehubiv

Occupiers in Kharkiv region use delayed-action mines.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubiv, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"We have recorded the enemy's use of delayed-action mines. They don't go off immediately, only when they are touched by a person or other movement factor. That's why they are even more dangerous. We found them in different districts of Kharkiv - Industrial, Kiev, Nemyshlyansk and others. The occupants scattered such mines around 1:30 a.m. with artillery. Rescuers eliminated them all day long and managed to destroy more than 80 mines. We continue to find them on roofs, attics and even playgrounds," emphasized Sinegubov.

The head of Administration urges the citizens to be extremely careful, not to come close to the objects and immediately call 101 if detected.

