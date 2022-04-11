In Mykolaiv region, enemy DRG, pretending to be refugees, tried in vain to attack our positions, losing 5 occupants - OC "South"

Operational Command "South" reported on the situation during April 11.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by OC "South" in Facebook.

The report notes: "On the South Bug direction the occupants are trying to improve the tactical situation and consolidate along the administrative boundaries of the Kherson region.

But sporadic cases of desertion are detected in enemy units.

At the same time, in Mykolayiv Region, looking for desperate ways to sabotage, disguised Russians in three civilian cars tried to pass themselves off as a group of evacuated lost locals. Having driven up to our positions under this cover, the occupiers attempted to attack, but were properly repulsed. After losing five of their own, the invaders quickly withdrew from the battlefield.

Due to worsening weather conditions - stormy winds and rain - the enemy cannot use drones for reconnaissance and fire correction.

In the Black Sea operational zone, the forces of nature are also on Ukraine's side: the stormy weather makes maneuvering the Russian ship grouping much more difficult. But the threat of missile attacks from the sea remains.

