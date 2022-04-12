During April 11, aircraft, 2 helicopters and 4 drones of Russian occupants were destroyed - Air Forces

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed seven air targets on April 11.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of Air Force Command.

The report notes: "On April 11, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and air defense of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven air targets of the Russian occupiers: one aircraft; two helicopters; and four unmanned aerial vehicles."

Fighters of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue air confrontation with superior enemy forces - patrolling the airspace, covering attack groups of Su-25 attack aircrafts and Su-24 bombers, which in different directions are striking missile and bombing attacks on Russian positions.

