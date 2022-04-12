If we got airplanes, enough heavy armored vehicles, necessary artillery, we would be able to unblock Mariupol, - Zelensky

Ukraine is still dependent on the supply of weapons from its partners.

The Head of state stressed this in video message, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Unfortunately, we are not getting as much as we need to end this war faster. To completely destroy the enemy on our soil. And to accomplish those tasks that are obvious to each of our people. In particular, to de-block Mariupol.

If we had received planes and enough heavy armored vehicles and the necessary artillery, we could have done it. But...," the President said.

Zelensky said that we still have to negotiate about it, to convince, to squeeze out the necessary decisions.

"I'm sure we'll get almost everything we need. But it's not just time that's being lost. It's the lives of Ukrainians that are being lost. Lives that can no longer be returned. And this is also the responsibility of those who still keep the weapons Ukraine needs in warehouses.

A responsibility that will remain forever in history.

Just as our gratitude will remain in history. Gratitude to those states and politicians who really helped. Who did not hesitate. Who didn't bargain when lives depended on help," he concluded.

