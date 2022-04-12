Use of chemical weapons in Mariupol would be heartless escalation, we will demand answer from Putin, - head of British Foreign Office Truss

The United Kingdom and its partners are investigating the details of the possible use of chemical weapons by the occupiers in Mariupol.

British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss announced this on Twitter, as reported by Censor.NET

"It is reported that Russian troops may have used poisonous substances during the attack on the people of Mariupol. We are urgently working with partners to verify the details. "Any use of such weapons would be a heartless escalation of this conflict, and we will demand a response from Putin and his regime," the statement said.

It will be recalled that on April 11, the Russian occupiers used chemical weapons against the defenders and residents of Mariupol.

A few hours before the chemical attack in Mariupol, terrorist Basurin announced Russia's use of "chemical troops."

Later it became known that three people were injured by a chemical attack by the Russians in Mariupol.

