Pentagon has responded to use of chemical weapons in Mariupol

The United States is closely monitoring and looking for confirmation of the use of riot control by Russian troops. But the Pentagon has not been able to confirm reports yet that Russian troops have used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"Reports from Mariupol, if true, are a matter of deep concern and reflect our concerns that Russia may use various means to combat the riots. Including tear gas mixed with chemical agents in Ukraine," the Pentagon said in a statement.

