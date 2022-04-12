ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10386 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
34 486 24

Pentagon has responded to use of chemical weapons in Mariupol

хімічна

The United States is closely monitoring and looking for confirmation of the use of riot control by Russian troops. But the Pentagon has not been able to confirm reports yet that Russian troops have used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN.

"Reports from Mariupol, if true, are a matter of deep concern and reflect our concerns that Russia may use various means to combat the riots. Including tear gas mixed with chemical agents in Ukraine," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Read more: Russian occupants used chemical weapons against defenders and residents of Mariupol

Author: 

Mariupol (1124) Russia (11688) USA (5350) chemical weapons (78)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 