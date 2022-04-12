Operational information as of 6:00 on April 12 on Russian invasion - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 on April 12.

Thus, the forty-eighth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion began.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

The enemy is trying to complete the regrouping and relocation of units to areas of concentration in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation. In addition, the relocation of air and space forces to airfields located near Ukraine's eastern borders is underway.

"The Russian occupiers, ignoring the norms of international humanitarian law, continue to use the tactics of placing equipment and manpower directly in housing. Thus, in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, the occupiers use the premises of agricultural enterprises, energy and social infrastructure facilities, and the central districts of settlements. Cases of fighting by the enemy in civilian clothes have been noted, the report says.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, the enemy didn't take active action. Also, no changes were recorded in the position and actions of enemy units in these areas.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy completes the redeployment of individual units to the eastern operational zone. Units of the 41st All-Military Army of the Central Military District are being relocated to designated areas in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions.





In the Slobozhansky direction, enemy troops continue to partially block the city of Kharkiv. In the area of ​​the city of Izyum, the enemy is fighting with separate units of the 1st Panzer and 20th All-Military Army. Conducts air reconnaissance to identify the positions of units of our troops and determine the routes of their deployment.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy is fighting and holding certain borders with forces from the Southern Military District. Carries out the movement of additional units to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, signs of strengthening the air defense system in the areas of Melitopol and Ilovaisk.

It is likely that in the future the enemy will try to take control of the city of Mariupol, capture Popasna, and lead an offensive in the direction of Kurakhove in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy holds certain boundaries by units of the Southern Military District. Replenishes regular losses in manpower and equipment. It tries to ensure the survival of its own control points. The enemy doesn't stop trying to gain a foothold on the administrative borders of the Kherson region.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to perform tasks related to the isolation of the area of ​​hostilities, reconnaissance, and fire support of ground units.

The threat of the enemy's use of missile weapons remains.

"In the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, our soldiers have repulsed six enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, five armored units, twenty-six units of motor vehicles, and eight enemy artillery systems.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has hit seven air targets the previous day: one plane, two helicopters, and four unmanned aerial vehicles.

We will report on the general losses of the enemy a little later, - added in the General Staff.