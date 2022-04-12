ENG
Bucha massacre
"Russians killed recklessly, with outright sadism": New York Times creates map of Russian crimes in Bucha. PHOTOS 18+

Journalists and photographers of the American edition of the New York Times spent more than a week in Bucha, documenting the crimes of the Russian military, and created a map of the crimes of the invaders. WARNING! The news contains footage not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women, and people with mental illness!

This is stated in the material of The New York Times "Bucha's Month of Terror", as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Bucha is a place of horrors. From the first day of the war, February 24, civilians bore the brunt of the Russian attack on Bucha, a few miles west of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Russian special forces, approaching on foot through the woods, fired on cars on the road, and a column of armored vehicles fired and killed a woman in her garden…But these cases of cruelty, in the beginning, have faded compared to what happened later," written in the article.

Reporters and photographers spent more than a week in Bucha, working with city officials, investigators, and dozens of witnesses, and documenting the deaths of nearly three dozen people at the scene of their killings - in their homes, in the woods, in the parking lot, and learned about the circumstances of death.

The publication created a map on which it drew all the cases of destruction of civilians investigated and reported by the Russian occupiers.

"Russians killed recklessly, sometimes with outright sadism, partly out of revenge…," the article reads.

The text refers to cases of atrocities committed by the Russian military in occupied Bucha, killing, raping, bullying, and torturing civilians.

Russian Army Bucha war crimes New York Times
