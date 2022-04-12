Since beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, 186 children have died and more than 344 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

More than 530 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed invasion of the Russian Federation. At the same time, as of the morning of April 12, 2022, 186 children were killed and more than 344 were injured.

The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 113, Kyiv region - 99, Kharkiv region - 76, Chernihiv region - 54, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Kherson region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 22, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

During the recording of criminal offenses committed in the village of Gavronshchyna, Bucha district, Kyiv region, a shot dead civilian car was found. The bodies of five people were buried nearby, including two children aged 1 and 14.



Also during the study of the territory of the village of Gavrylivka, Bucha district, Kyiv region, the body of a 5-year-old child with multiple injuries resulting from the rupture of an artillery shell was found.



On April 8, as a result of the shelling of a residential building in Mariupol by Russian troops, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died.



April 11 - another shelling by the occupiers of Kharkiv. A 13-year-old boy died.

938 educational institutions were damaged by bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces. 87 of them were completely destroyed.