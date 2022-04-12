Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.6 thousand people, 157 aircraft, 140 helicopters, 732 tanks and 1,946 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 12, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.6 thousand people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 12.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 19600 people,

tanks - 732 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1946 units,

artillery systems - 349 units,

Read more: Operational information as of 6:00 on April 12 on Russian invasion - General Staff

multiple launch rocket systems - 111 units,

air defense systems - 63 units,

aircraft - 157 units,

helicopters - 140 units,

automotive equipment - 1406 units,

ships / boats - 7 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 124.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.