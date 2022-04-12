Due to Severodonetsk and Horsky night shelling almost all communications destroyed, - Haidai

As a result of night shelling on the outskirts of Severodonetsk and Gorsky in Luhansk region, almost all communications were destroyed. Among other things, the Russians used phosphorous shells.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced by the head of the Luhansk administration Serhiy Haidai in Telegram.

People are left without light, water and gas.

"We are trying to restore everything we can. But every day there are fewer and fewer repair crews in the region. "The regime of silence is almost non-existent, and when there is, the communal services on duty go to the facilities," he said.

As of yesterday, 95,795 consumers were left without electricity in the region, and today - 146,490. 36 settlements were disconnected - 22 completely, 14 partially.

"As a result of hostilities, there are 38 settlements without gas supply - 31 in full and 7 in part. This is 130,183 (unlike 106,070 last day) subscribers. There is no water supply in Rubezhnoye, Popasnaya, Gorskoye, Severodonetsk, partly in Lysychansk," Haidai added.