South and East - intermediate goals before repeated attempt of Russian Federation to capture all of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

Southern and Eastern regions are strategic goals for the enemy before targeting the entire country.

This was announced by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar on air the national channel, commenting on the military situation in southern Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, the South, like the East, is concentrating great efforts on the enemy to conquer this territory. These are the intermediate goals that the enemy sets for himself before aiming at the whole of Ukraine for the second time. Because they did it for the first time in 2014. Therefore, the South is of strategic interest to the enemy, as well as the East, it is clear. And today it is really a very difficult situation, there is nothing to hide, "said Maliar.

Asked how long the process of demining the liberated territories will last, the Deputy Minister noted that it is a very long process.

"Demining is a very long process, it must be understood. And it is very important that residents, whose territories are liberated, have patience and wait for the end of this demining," she said.