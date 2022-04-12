ENG
Even after atrocities of armies of Russian Federation in Bucha some EU countries can't decide on restriction on purchase of Russian energy, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has criticized European leaders who have not yet imposed an energy embargo on Russia. He stressed that even the atrocities in Bucha didn't force the EU to take this step.

Zelenskyi stated this during his address to the Lithuanian Parliament, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"The European Union is already discussing the sixth package of sanctions against Russia during the war, and it is still unknown whether oil will be subject to sanctions. Even after the massacres in Bucha and other cities, some EU countries have been unable to decide when they will at least significantly limit the purchase of Russian energy. Hundreds of European companies and banks have not only not refused to work in the Russian market, but also show open contempt in response to demands to stop financing the Russian military machine through their taxes and excise taxes," Zelenskyi said.

