Russians in Bucha systematically raped 25 women aged 14 to 24, - Denysova

Ombudswoman Lyudmila Denysova spoke about mass rapes during the Russian occupation of Bucha near Kyiv.

In a comment to the BBC, Denisova said about 25 women aged 14 to 24 were systematically raped by Russians in the basement. Nine of them are now pregnant, Censor.NET reports.

"About 25 girls and women between the ages of 14 and 24 were systematically raped during occupation in the basement of a house in Bucha. Nine of them are pregnant. Russian soldiers have told them they will rape them so much that they do not want to have sex with any man to prevent them from having Ukrainian children," Denisova said.

The ombudswoman reported a call from a 25-year-old woman who reported that her 16-year-old sister had been raped on the street right in front of her eyes.

"She said they shouted, 'This will happen to every Nazi prostitute,' when her sister was raped," Denisova said.

The ombudswoman noted that it is currently impossible to establish the number of such cases because not all victims are ready to tell what happened to them.

