Chemical attack on Mariupol: victims are in relatively satisfactory condition, elderly woman feels worst

The victims of the spread of a poisonous substance of unknown origin in the city of Mariupol are in a relatively satisfactory condition.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Azov Regiment.

"The contact of civilians with the substance was minimal because the epicenter of the attack was at a certain distance from the whereabouts of people. The servicemen were a little closer. However, it is currently impossible to fully investigate the scene due to enemy fire, as the Russians continue to pursue tactics of concealing their own crimes," the statement said.

It is also noted that one serviceman is in moderate condition. The other two are under constant medical supervision.

"An elderly woman has the worst condition among the affected civilians. The main symptoms of the victims: facial flushing, high blood pressure, dryness and burning in the oropharynx, mucous membranes of the eyes, "- said "Azov".

It is now known that the enemy used poisonous substances or potent poisonous substances, mainly suffocating. However, due to being in a complete blockade, toxicological analysis is impossible. At the same time, the main task is to monitor the condition of personnel and the possible consequences of poisoning.





