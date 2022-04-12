More than 700,000 Ukrainian citizens have been deported to Russia, - Denysova

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Lyudmila Denisova said that more than 700,000 civilians had been deported from Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia.

This was reported by Radio Svoboda, as reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the Russian Federation, more than 700,000 of our citizens have been deported to Russia, according to their estimates, more than 130,000 children," Denisova said.

According to her, almost 20,000 people are deported to Russia every day, and Ukrainians are in 35 regions of the Russian Federation.

"Currently, there is a filtration camp in the Donetsk region, where more than 10,000 of our citizens are staying. These are filtration camps in which they force our citizens to cooperate. Learn about their interests and their support for Ukraine or Russia. They will find out if there are acquaintances of law enforcement officers, and then they will be arrested and tortured, and possibly destroyed in this way," the ombudsman added.





Denisova said that only in the Penza region of Russia there are four camps, to which residents of the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions were deported in February, before the start of the large-scale war.

The ombudsman calls Russia's forced deportation of Ukrainians a war crime. "This is a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Observance of the Rights of Civilians," she said.

Denisova also answered the question of whether it is possible to return the deported population from the occupied territories while the war is going on: "Maybe if we know where to return them. If they were taken there, they lost, in my opinion, their houses. Now the part from which they are being taken out is temporarily occupied, and there are fierce battles and bombings. I think that it is possible to take them to some third country so that they are in a safe state so that they are not tortured so that they can be helped," the ombudsman said.



