Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between central banks of Ukraine and Poland

The national banks of Ukraine and Poland signed a joint memorandum of cooperation during the war. It will facilitate the exchange of information and mutual support between the two central banks.

As recorded by Censor.NET, this was informed by the National Bank of Ukraine.

On April 11, the National Bank of Ukraine and the National Bank of Poland (NBP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in the context of Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. This is the basis for expanding cooperation and will facilitate the exchange of information and mutual support between the two institutions, as well as the establishment of closer ties in the financial and banking spheres between the two countries.

"Partnership and close cooperation between our institutions have been tested not only by time but also by war. I am sincerely grateful to you and your team for the huge contribution to the financial defense of our country since the beginning of the aggressor's invasion of Ukraine. Evidence of this is the decision of the National Bank of Poland to open a swap line for 1 billion US dollars," said NBU Chairman Kyryllo Shevchenko, addressing the signing of the Memorandum to the Chairman of the National Bank of Poland Adam Glapinsky.

"During the meeting in Warsaw, we discussed cooperation, joint projects and challenges facing central banks due to the war in Ukraine. Together with Kyryllo Shevchenko, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding to confirm our good relations and strong ties between our banks," said Professor Adam Glapinsky.