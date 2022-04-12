The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of servicemen of the special unit of the "Yastrub" Rosguard from Nizhny Novgorod who committed war crimes against the people of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the Central Intelligence Agency on Telegram.

"Garbage! Without honor, soul and conscience. Not all of you will go to court to appear before him. The Central Intelligence Agency guarantees!" stressed military intelligence.

List of war criminals at the link.

