In Mariupol more than 10 thousand civilians were lost, - mayor Boychenko

The Mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko said more than 10,000 civilians had died in the city since the Russian invasion.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Boychenko, the number of victims may increase to 20,000, as the Russian occupiers are constantly attacking the city, and the bodies of Mariupol residents are left as "a carpet on the streets."

The mayor accused the occupiers of blocking attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the city for several weeks, in part to cover up the killings.

Boychenko also provided new details of recent statements by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces had brought mobile crematoria to Mariupol to dispose of the bodies of victims of the blockade. He said Russian forces had taken many bodies to a huge mall with warehouses and refrigerators.

Watch more: "We are here, we are fighting", said Mariupol defender. VIDEO

"Mobile crematoria have arrived in the form of trucks: you open them, and there's a pipe inside, and these bodies are burned," Boychenko said.

According to the mayor, there are about 120,000 civilians in Mariupol who are in dire need of food, water, heat and communication.