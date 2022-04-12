So far, bodies of 403 people brutally tortured in Bucha have been found, said Mayor Fedorchuk

Bucha Mayor Anatoly Fedorchuk said 403 bodies of civilians killed by Russian occupation forces had been found in the city.

He announced this today at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have 403 bodies, brutally tortured, killed. Today at 10 o'clock the opening began, the second grave of mass burial - 56 bodies, plus 4 private graves," said Mayor Buchi.

He added that sappers continue to work in the city. In particular, in forest lines and forests.

"We hope that those who went missing are alive, but most likely, we will find the bodies between the settlements. Residents saw how they were taken to these places," Fedorchuk said.

