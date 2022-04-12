Putin manipulates Minsk agreements and changes narrative of "special operation" in Ukraine, - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

During a meeting with Belarusian dictator Lukashenko, Russian President Putin began manipulating the Minsk agreements.

This was reported on Telegram according to the Center for Countering Disinformation, Censor.NET informs.

"Putin's main message during his meeting with Lukashenko today is that the Ukrainian government has publicly refused to implement the Minsk agreements.

In fact, on February 21, Russia recognized the independence and sovereignty of the ORDLO, and this was a direct violation of "Minsk" and meant the official withdrawal of Russia from these agreements. Ukraine declared only "non-functioning agreements", - it is told in the message.

The President of the Russian Federation also stated that Russia recognized ORDLO because it was impossible to watch the "genocide" of Donbas anymore.

"Manipulation of the term 'genocide' does not coincide at all with the real situation in Donbas. In the 8 years of the war, this term has never been mentioned by Putin or any, even pro-Russian media," the CCD explained.

According to Putin, Ukraine's neo-Nazism threatened not only Donbas but also Russia, and the "special operation" is the right step.

"It will be recalled that Russia and Belarus conducted joint military" exercises "near our borders and each time denied that it was a preparation for war," the Center for Counteracting Disinformation summed up.

Watch more: Сolumn of Russian tank army broken in Kharkiv region", - Butusov. VIDEO