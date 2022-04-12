Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on April 12

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 12.

The statement reads: "Forty-eight days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our State continues.

Regrouping and relocation of enemy units to areas of concentration in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions continues. In order to prevent local residents from recording the movement of weapons and military equipment in the border areas of the Kursk, Bryansk and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, under the guise of a high level of "terrorist threat", the administrative-police regime was strengthened.

At the same time, in order to strengthen the group, the enemy is accelerating the training of junior specialists in the eastern military district of the Russian Federation, the coordination of Rosguard units and their relocation to areas bordering Ukraine.

Russian Command Revises Contract Terms to Legalize Participation in Fighting Outside Russia and Prevent Military Termination.

There is a high threat of enemy use of missile weapons on military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine and the possibility of intensification of the occupation forces to advance to the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

In the Volyn and Polissya areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Planned measures of operational and combat training of units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are being carried out in the Siversky direction. Some military units of this country continue to perform tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian section of the state border.

The relocation of units of the 41st General Army and the 90th Panzer Division of the Central Military District to certain districts of the Belgorod and Voronezh regions is nearing completion.

The partial blockade of the city of Kharkiv continues in the Slobozhansky direction. At the same time, the enemy continues to use artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers to destroy the residential areas of Kharkiv, Dergachi and Pyatihatki.

In the area of ​​the city of Izium, the occupiers regrouped units, replenished supplies of supplies and focused on maintaining the pontoon crossing over the Siversky Donets River. Air reconnaissance of the area with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles continues. To strengthen the group, separate units of the 1st Panzer Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were moved to the area.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy troops continue the intensive use of aircraft and tactical missile systems.

During the day, the occupiers tried to improve the tactical situation in the areas of Popasna, Stepne, Rubizhne and Nizhne. They were unsuccessful.

Engineering units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are trying to restore the railway bridges in the area of ​​Svatovo. The battles for Mariupol continue.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied territory, conducted air reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles, fired at Mykolaiv and Oleksandrivka from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of ​​hostilities and reconnaissance.

The defenders of Ukraine inflict losses on the enemy and gradually liberate the occupied territories. "

