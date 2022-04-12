Risk of rocket attacks by occupants remains high throughout territory of Ukraine, - AFU General Staff

The Russian occupants continue their intensive use of air and missile systems in the Donetsk direction.

This is state in summary of AFU General Staff, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"There remains a high threat of the enemy using missile weapons against military and civilian infrastructure throughout Ukraine and the probability of activation of occupation troops in order to push towards the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the AFU noted.

Also in the Donetsk direction the enemy troops continue intensive use of aviation and tactical missile systems.

