In Donetsk direction, Russian occupants unsuccessfully tried to improve their position near Popasna, Stepne, Rubizhne, and Nizhny, - General Staff

The General Staff of AFU released information on the situation in the Donetsk direction on April 12.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оffіcial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report stated: "In Donetsk direction the enemy forces continue intensive use of aviation and tactical missile systems.

During the day, the occupants tried to improve tactical situation in areas of Popasna, Stepne, Rubizhne and Nizhny settlements. There was no success.

Engineering units of the Russian Armed Forces are trying to repair railway bridges near Svatove. Fighting for Mariupol continues".

