ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6821 visitors online
News War
19 417 69
UK (1053) Russia (11142)

Putin says war in Ukraine is going by plan: U.K. Defense Ministry says "Russian plan is failing"

путін

The British Defense Ministry reacted to Putin's statement that the so-called "special operation" by the Russian Federation was allegedly going according to plan.

This was stated by British Defense Ministry in  Twitter, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"This is not the case. Russia's plan is failing," the report said.

The British Defense Ministry gave the following examples:

- 6 Russian generals have been killed;
- Russian soldiers disobeyed their command;
- more than 2,000 pieces of Russian equipment were damaged, destroyed, abandoned or seized;
- Russian units were forced to return to Russia and Belarus;
- Russians shot down their own aircraft.

Read more: Use of chemical weapons in Mariupol would be heartless escalation, we will demand answer from Putin, - head of British Foreign Office Truss

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 