It is too early to go back to Kyiv, invaders have not given up the goal of capturing Ukraine, - Maliar

Now it is premature to return to Kyiv and the Kyiv region - the situation can change every day.

This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

According to her, the situation can change every day. Now the Russians are regrouping, gathering their forces, restoring equipment and personnel to continue the war.

Maliar also stressed that it should not be forgotten that Russia has enough weapons. Despite the fact that Ukraine has dealt a huge blow to enemy equipment, they still have missiles to do a lot of damage, they still have other equipment, "it is very difficult for them to restore equipment and make new units, because sanctions affect them, but they still have a reserve to fight," she said.

Maliar recalled that Russia's ultimate goal is full control over Ukraine - "and that is their goal ... it's their 'historical' goal. Even if there is a lull, there will be our victory, it doesn't mean that we should stop there and that the Russian Federation won't have these plans in the future.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense is convinced that the occupiers have not given up their goal of capturing Ukraine, in particular Kyiv.

"And because they could not realize it, they have to justify their presence here and so they set lower goals. This is Mariupol, the geographical borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. But it doesn't mean that they want to stop there. No, of course not," she explained.

