In Kyiv region, 720 bodies of civilians were found and examined, another 200 people are considered missing, - National Police

Since the beginning of the war, more than 3,050 criminal proceedings for crimes committed by the Russian military have been recorded on the territory of Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by the press service of MIA іn Facebook.

The report notes: "During martial law, police registered 233 criminal proceedings for violations of the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and for violations of the laws and customs of war are investigated 1463 facts.

"The number of identified and examined bodies of dead civilians in the Kiev region as a result of Russian aggression is already more than 720 people, more than 200 more people are considered missing," Andrii Nebytov noted.

Law enforcers registered more than 150 facts of looting and have already informed 35 persons of suspicion, registered more than 30 criminal proceedings on collaboration activities, collected materials on assistance to the aggressor and have already informed 5 persons of suspicion.

The police continue to conduct a sweep of territories occupied by Russian troops, detect collaborators with the enemy, identify victims of Russian aggression, record the destruction and examine the bodies of the dead.

