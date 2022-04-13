On April 12, Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down. This is 300th target since start of war, - Air Forces

Command of the Air Force of the AFU released information that a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was shot down on April 12. This is the 300th target hit in the sky since the beginning of Russian invasion.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Air Forces Command.

The report notes: "On April 12 in the East and South of Ukraine, where most of the air raids are conducted by Russian aviation, the weather was not too favorable for carrying out tasks. That is why the intensity of enemy aviation flights was low.

However, this did not stop the anti-aircraft missile troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from hitting the enemy's Su-25 attack aircraft!

And this is the 300th anniversary airborne target of anti-aircraft missile forces, shot down since the beginning of large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russians!"

