United Nations has recorded 1,892 deaths of civilian Ukrainians since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 1,892 deaths and 2,558 injuries to civilians in Ukraine, for a total of 4,550 victims of Russia's full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the daily report of the OHCHR, which records the victims of the beginning of the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, published on April 12, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

In particular, among those killed were 478 men, 308 women, 30 girls, and 52 boys, as well as 71 children and 953 adults whose gender is still unknown.

Injured 291 men, 219 women, 51 girls, and 51 boys, as well as 144 children and 1802 adults, whose gender is still unknown.

It is noted that most deaths and injuries are caused by the use of ammunition and explosives with a large area of ​​impact, including heavy artillery shelling and multiple rocket launchers, as well as missiles and airstrikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are much higher, as information from some places of intense fighting is delayed and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. This applies, for example, to Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk Oblast), Izyum (Kharkiv Oblast), Severodonetsk, and Rubizhne (Luhansk Oblast), and Trostyanets (Sumy Oblast), where numerous civilian casualties have been reported. These figures are further confirmed and aren't included in the above statistics.