Bucha residents advised not to return home yet, - the mayor

Residents of Bucha are advised not to return home yet, as the war is not over and there is a threat. And those who remained in the city are urged not to go beyond it due to possible mining of forest belts.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to a statement by Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk during the telethon.

He called for calm and added that the city is actively patrolled.

"Don't come back, limit yourself. The issue here is not that there is no light, water, or gas. But that the war is not over. We know that in the north of Belarus there is also a threat and the military warns about it. So "In order not to create further transport collapses for our Armed Forces and not to endanger yourself, I would advise the residents of our community not to return," Fedoruk said.

Read more: Russian troops fired phosphorous bombs at village in Zaporizhia