Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 19.8 thousand people, 158 aircraft, 143 helicopters, 739 tanks and 1,964 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 13, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 19.8 thousand people.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.04 are approximately:
personnel - 19,800 people,
tanks - 739 units,
armored combat vehicles - 1964 units,
artillery systems - 358 units,
multiple launch rocket systems - 115 units,
air defense systems - 64 units,
aircraft - 158 units,
helicopters - 143 units,
automotive equipment - 1429 units,
ships / boats - 7 units,
tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,
unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 132,
special equipment - 25,
launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.
The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.
