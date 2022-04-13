ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12537 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
14 291 39
Russian Army (8046) police (65) Zaporizka region (1040)

Occupiers seized police station and appointed chief police officer in Dniprorudny in Zaporizhia

рф

In the temporarily occupied Dniprorudny of the Zaporizhia region, the Russian army seized a local police station.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"In Dniprorudny, the Russian occupiers occupied the local police station, based on which they opened their" police" in the city, and also presented their chief police officer - Konstantin Lysenko," the statement said.

Read more: Russian troops fired phosphorous bombs at village in Zaporizhia

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 