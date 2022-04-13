Occupiers seized police station and appointed chief police officer in Dniprorudny in Zaporizhia

In the temporarily occupied Dniprorudny of the Zaporizhia region, the Russian army seized a local police station.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported in the press service of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

"In Dniprorudny, the Russian occupiers occupied the local police station, based on which they opened their" police" in the city, and also presented their chief police officer - Konstantin Lysenko," the statement said.

