Haidai - to inhabitants of Luhansk region: "Evacuate while we can pick you up - Russians are accumulating equipment near Rubizhne"

The Russian occupiers are gathering strength and want to launch a new attack on the Luhansk region, so the authorities are asking the people of the region not to delay the evacuation.

This was stated by the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Sergiy Haidai, as reported by Censor.NET

Evacuate while we can pick you up - the Russians are accumulating equipment near Rubizhne, they don't follow the "silence mode"

None of the five "humanitarian corridors" has been agreed upon on April 13. Because in all directions in the Luhansk region, the Russians are violating the ceasefire.

However, at the first opportunity, people are being evacuated from Hirska, Popasna, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, and Severodonetsk communities.

Residents of Kreminna also leave every day. So, in the morning 30 people from this city go to safe regions of the country.

According to Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, the occupiers not only ignore international humanitarian law but also cannot properly control their people in places," Haidai said.