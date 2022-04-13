Synehubiv on situation in Kharkiv region: We have success in Rogan and Dergachiv directions, in Izyum Armed Forces are constantly fighting

Our Armed Forces are holding positions, defending Kharkiv and the region, strengthening their military presence, reserves, and armaments.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET

"We are succeeding in the Rogan and Dergachiv areas. In the Izyum areas, our Armed Forces are constantly fighting to keep the enemy out of Donetsk and Luhansk regions," he said.

Synehubiv notes that the Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population. Over the past 24 hours, the occupying forces have struck approximately 53 artillery strikes and multiple launch rocket systems

"Unfortunately, 22 civilians, including 3 children, were injured in the shelling of the region during the past 24hrs. 7 people died. A two-year-old boy who was injured in shelling a few days ago has died in hospital. We will not forgive anything! The enemy is acting with pathetic methods, terrorizing civilians," he added.

In addition, Synehubiv informs that currently there are no grounds for evacuation in Kharkiv.

Read more: Occupiers in Kharkiv region use delayed-action mines, they are found on roofs and even playgrounds, - Synehubiv

"Believe me, our Armed Forces destroy a lot of Russian equipment and manpower every day, trust our defenders and keep calm!" he concluded.