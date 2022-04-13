Russian leadership ordered destroy any evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, - Intelligence

Russia's leadership has ordered the destruction of any evidence of its army's crimes in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that after the widespread international genocide of the Ukrainian people in Bucha, Kyiv region, Russian troops began to use mobile crematoria in Ukraine.

"In particular, 13 mobile crematoria were registered in Mariupol to clean the streets of the bodies of dead civilians.

The occupiers are trying to identify all potential witnesses to the atrocities through filtration camps and destroy them. The military intelligence of Ukraine has repeatedly recorded the use of mobile crematoria in the Chernihiv region. The work of the enemy's mobile crematorium was recorded in Novoaydar, Luhansk region," the statement reads.

It is also noted that the Russian Armed Forces use mobile crematoria to destroy the bodies of Russian servicemen in order to hide the real number of their soldiers who died during the Russian aggression against Ukraine and to refuse to pay payments to the families of Russian victims.

"The actions of the Russian army fall under the definition of 'genocide' in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and Article 6 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

The Russian leadership will continue to try to hide the facts of war crimes in Ukraine," the statement emphasizes.

