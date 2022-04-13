Number of EU countries are still strongly against embargo on Russian oil, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Some EU countries strongly opposed the move during talks on an embargo on oil supplies from Russia.

This was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, as informed by Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"So far we have strong opposition from several countries, but the draft of the sixth package (sanctions. - Ed.), prepared by the European Commission, contains proposals for oil. They may be excluded by a veto, but negotiations are ongoing," said the Lithuanian leader. diplomacy to journalists on Wednesday.

He did not name which countries do not support such sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, citing The Wall Street Journal, the European Union, which has already decided to abandon Russian coal, intends to make the embargo on Russian oil key in a new package of sanctions against Moscow over the situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, it is unlikely that countries will be able to resolve their differences quickly. Germany continues to oppose the initiative to ban Russian oil, while European officials do not want to take active measures until the end of the presidential election in France, the newspaper wrote.

Meanwhile, any emergency steps against such sanctions will face resistance from a number of countries, the WSJ notes. The main resistance to sanctions on oil and gas imports from Russia is Germany, Europe's largest economy.

Among the new restrictions analyzed are the introduction of a multi-stage embargo, tariffs on Russian oil imports to reduce demand, and the transfer of some payments to a contingent deposit account so that Russia can make only a limited number of payments, European officials said.

The EU has already announced plans to gradually reduce imports of Russian energy resources. Meanwhile, the question of further steps is becoming more acute, says WSJ.

On April 8, the European Union approved the fifth package of economic sanctions against Russia since late February. In particular, it provides for the abandonment of Russian coal by August.