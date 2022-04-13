Occupiers shot dead 7 people and blew up house with bodies of dead in Kherson region

In the village of Pravdyne, Kherson region, the Russian occupiers shot dead 7 people. To cover up the crime, the house with the bodies of the dead was blown up.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram.

"According to the investigation, on April 12, 2022 in the village of Pravdyne, Bilozersky district, servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces shot dead six men and one woman in an apartment building.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings on violations of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At present, all possible and appropriate measures are being taken in the criminal proceedings to establish the circumstances of the incident, as well as to identify the dead.

See more: General cleaning started on Kyiv-Chernihiv highway, temporary passages are being built near destroyed bridges. VIDEO&PHOTOS