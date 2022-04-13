Norwegian parliament proposes transferring NASAMS air defense and NSM strike missiles to Ukraine

The West, in particular the NATO countries, have to significantly increase military assistance to Ukraine. Norway have to transfer to Ukraine modern NASAMS air defense systems and the latest Norwegian Naval Strike Missile anti-ship attack missiles.

The deputy of the Storting, the parliament of Norway, Ola Elvestuen stated in the commentary to Guildhall.

"It is extremely important to significantly increase military assistance to Ukraine from Western countries and, in particular, from NATO. Ukraine have to receive more military equipment and heavier weapons, NATO have to provide more of its best and most modern weapons systems," the politician said.

"Norway has our NSM (Naval Strike Missile) medium-range strike missile (Naval Strike Missile developed by Kongsberg - ed.) - this is a modern and powerful weapon that can turn the tide in the course of the Russian war against Ukraine, and I believe NSM have to be delivered to Ukraine," says Ola Elvestuen.

"The same applies to the leading Norwegian anti-aircraft missile systems NASAMS (Norwegian air defense systems - ed.) - these are the systems that should be provided to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense," summed up the member of the Norwegian parliament.

Earlier, another Norwegian parliamentarian, Rasmus Ganson, also said that he supported the transfer of anti-ship and air defense systems, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery from Norway to Ukraine.

On March 30, the Norwegian government announced that Norway had donated 2,000 M72 grenade launchers to Ukraine. In addition to Norway, Denmark also handed over the M72 to Ukraine - 2700 units.

A call for an increase in military supplies to Ukraine was also made by the shadow Minister of Defense of Canada, member of the Canadian Parliament, James Bezan. According to him, Canada should provide Ukraine with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, LAV light armored vehicles and armored ambulances, while NATO allies should provide MiG-29 aircraft.

The German Bundestag also called for increased military assistance to Ukraine. Bundestag deputy from the Greens Robin Wagner said that along with sanctions and political pressure on Russia, it is necessary to increase the supply of weapons to Ukraine for effective defense, as well as for the liberation of the occupied territories.

Deputy Speaker of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania Paulius Saudargas said that the countries representing the democratic community should transfer heavy weapons to Ukraine, in particular offensive heavy weapons, as Ukraine is protecting the legal order in the world.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel announced the need to increase sanctions against Russia and provide more weapons to Ukraine after the Russian strike on Kramatorsk.