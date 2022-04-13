Peskov on Medvedchuk's exchange: "We don't know if he wants Russia's participation in resolving this situation"

The Kremlin claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk allegedly did not have "behind-the-scenes relations with Russia"

this was stated by Speaker of Russian President Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov.

"Medvedchuk has never had any behind-the-scenes relations with Russia. As for the exchange, which was so passionately talked about in Kyiv: he is not a Russian citizen and has nothing to do with the military operation, he is a foreign politician. We don't know if he wants to participate. Russia in resolving this situation," Peskov said.

As reported, a photo of Medvedchuk in military uniform and in handcuffs appeared on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's telegram channel on Tuesday evening. It was accompanied by the text "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later."

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov confirmed that the operation to detain Medvedchuk was carried out on behalf of Zelensky.

Zelensky offered Russia to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian citizens held captive by the Russian military.