Zelensky - to West: Putin is strengthening his troops. He will not stop in Ukraine. We need weapons. VIDEO

Either the West will now help Ukraine stop Putin, or he will continue to expand his Russian empire, killing thousands of women and children. Ukraine needs a specific list of weapons.

The video address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was published on the official pages of the head of state on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that experts had predicted that in the event of an attack by Russia, Ukraine would not last more than a week. We were able to repel the enemy, but this is only the first round of the war.

"Putin and his army are changing their strategy. They are strengthening their troops to put even more pressure on Kharkiv and the entire Donbas, including Mariupol," Zelensky said.

Read more: In Sumy region, occupiers killed over 100 people, - head of administration

The President stressed that Russia does not plan to stop in Ukraine.

Putin's propaganda machine openly declares that Europe is "the next logical goal" after Ukraine, so either the West will help Ukraine stop Putin now, or Putin will continue to expand his Russian empire, killing thousands of women and children. He has already done so in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Bucha and other cities of Ukraine, "he stressed.

Zelensky announced a specific list of weapons that Ukraine needs. It:

artillery installations (caliber 155 mm) and ammunition;

artillery shells (152 mm caliber). As much as possible;

multiple rocket launchers: "Hrad", "Uragan" or American M142 HIMARS;

Armored personnel carriers (armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, etc.);

tanks (T-72, American or German counterparts);

air defense systems (S-300, "Buk" or similar modern western air defense systems);

combat aircraft.

Read more: "Brotherly" people do not kill children, do not shoot civilians, do not rape women of other "brotherly" people: Foreign Ministry on Macron's unwillingness to recognize genocide of Ukrainians

He called on citizens around the world to help convey to their governments, presidential administrations, and leaders the real needs of Ukraine that will help end the war.

"We ask the whole world to unite and help us fight this brutal aggression," Zelensky said.