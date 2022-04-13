Unknown patriots in Melitopol liquidated already more than 70 occupiers, among them were "Kadyrovites", - intelligence

The cause of death of night patrols during curfew - knife and gunshot wounds.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was posted by The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It has been established that between March 20 and April 12, 2022, 70 Russian servicemen were killed during night patrols in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. Among them were invaders, including the Kadyrovites. The information about the exact number of killed and the circumstances of their death is carefully concealed by the occupation administration," the Ukrainian intelligence service said in a statement.

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has data that this is a consequence of the work of the Ukrainian resistance movement in Melitopol. It is also noted that units of the occupying forces did not achieve results in the search for persons involved in the destruction of Russian servicemen.