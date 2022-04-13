FSB planned to take Medvedchuk to Transnistria and from there to Moscow, - Bakanov

Head of SSU Ivan Bakanov described details of the detention of Putin's cousin Viktor Medvedchuk.

He stated this during a TV marathon, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We can't reveal all the nuances of this detention, but at the same time, of course, I can tell you something interesting. It really was a complicated, dangerous for many of its participants special operation, which lasted for more than a month. The President gave instruction to SSU and we intensified all our capabilities in order to execute it and to find Medvedchuk.

A lot of analytical, operational and intelligence work was carried out, which finally led us to Medvedchuk and this allowed us to complete this special operation successfully.

Meanwhile, I would like to emphasize for everyone to understand that we were confronted not just by Medvedchuk, but by a very powerful enemy, whose name is the FSB. Who wanted to take Putin's cousin abroad," he said.

See more: SSU on the detention of Medvedchuk: "Handcuffs are waiting for you. And traitors of Ukraine like you!". PHOTO

According to Bakanov, the Russian special services involved representatives of the criminal world and corrupted law enforcement officers for this purpose.

"They tried to throw in to us information about Medvedchuk's location in Sweden, Hungary, from Transcarpathia to Sumy region. They even trained pseudo-Medvedchuks," the SSU head added.

"They wanted to take Medvedchuk under the cover of an AFU military officer, accompanied by fellow law enforcement officers, to the Ukrainian border. There, they wanted to transfer him by boat to the other side, where an evacuation group of FSB special forces was waiting for him. They arrived at the appropriate point in order to, after ferrying Medvedchuk across the river ... The SBU counterintelligence counted up dozens of versions, determined the actual route and found out the place of arrival of the FSB evacuation group to the so-called Transnistrian republic, which made it possible to detain Medvedchuk by road from our capital, at the exit from the Kyiv region, accompanied by Ukrainian law enforcers who will also be responsible for their actions," Bakanov emphasized.

See more: Medvedchuk is arrested. PHOTO