Zelensky met with presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in Kyiv. PHOTO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting in Kyiv with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausseda and Estonian President Allar Karis, who are on a visit to Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to press service of Ukranian President.
"The heads of state met in a working lunch format," the report reads.
At the end of the talks, Presidents will talk to the media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...