Russians in occupied Kherson created analogue of Donetsk "Isolation" to torture locals - Denysova

For more than a month, Kherson and much of the Kherson region remain under Rashist occupation. The region is on the edge of a humanitarian catastrophe.

The ombudsman Lyudmila Denysova reported about it on Facebook , informs Censor.NЕТ.

"106 settlements without electricity. Food and medicines are becoming increasingly rare, and the Russian invaders are taking the last of it from the population. Vital medical drugs for people with cancer or diabetes are not available in the region at all. The other day, the occupiers seized a humanitarian hub in Kherson, which had been organized to help the citizens and medical institutions of the region. The Rashists took medicine, baby food, and diapers," the report says.

According to Denysova, kidnappings of activists with a pro-Ukrainian position continue; according to the regional prosecutor's office, 137 people, including four journalists, are being held captive by Russian soldiers.

"Local residents note that in Kherson has appeared an analogue of the Donetsk Isolation for torture of those who disagree with the occupation regime. The occupiers have blocked most of Ukraine's information channels and are spreading disinformation through the Rashist media and social networks," the ombudsman summarized.

