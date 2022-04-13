U.S. has allocated Ukraine another $800 million in defense aid: package includes artillery systems, helicopters and armored vehicles

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has adopted an additional $800 million package of security and defense assistance for Ukraine to strengthen the country's ability to defend itself against Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial statement of the Head of the White House after his conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I have just spoken with President Zelensky and shared in a conversation that my administration is approving an additional $800 million for weapons, ammunition, and other security aid to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing with devastating effect. As Russia prepares to step up its attack in the Donbass, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with defensive capabilities," the U.S. President said.



"This new aid package will contain many of the high-performance weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities adapted to the broader offensive we expect Russia to launch in Eastern Ukraine. These new capacities include artillery systems, artillery shells, and armored personnel carriers. I also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we will continue to facilitate the transfer of significant assets from our allies and partners around the world," Biden said.

"The steady supply of weapons that the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been crucial in sustaining his fight against Russian invasion. It helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot relax now . As I assured President Zelensky, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," emphasized the White House leader.