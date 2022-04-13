In Eastern direction, 1 attack of occupants was repelled, 10 Russians, 1 IFV, 1 MTLB were destroyed.

During the day, April 13, Russian fascist troops launched one attack in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OC "East".

It is noted that the Russian occupants also continued to launch missile and air strikes and shelling with heavy artillery.

The STU stressed: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 10, IFV - 1, MTLB - 1, ZU-23-2 - 1".

