ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6293 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 564 8
atack (146) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2721)

In Eastern direction, 1 attack of occupants was repelled, 10 Russians, 1 IFV, 1 MTLB were destroyed.

схід,армія,втрати

During the day, April 13, Russian fascist troops launched one attack in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East"

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in official Facebook of OC "East".

It is noted that the Russian occupants also continued to launch missile and air strikes and shelling with heavy artillery.

The STU stressed: "Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 10, IFV - 1, MTLB - 1, ZU-23-2 - 1".

Read more: In Eastern direction, 1 enemy attack was repulsed, 92 occupants, 1 tank, 3 artillery systems, and 1 helicopter were destroyed, - OC "East"

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 