Fire defeat of Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship cruiser "Moskva" was confirmed - Odessa administration

The head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko, confirmed the shelling of the Russian Black Sea Fleet's flagship cruiser "Moskva".

As Censor.NEТ reports, the information about defeats was also confirmed by the head of Odessa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko

He noted: "It was confirmed that the missile cruiser "Moskva" went exactly where our border guards had sent it on Zmeiniy Island! The "Neptun" missiles, standing guard over the Black Sea, inflicted very serious damage on the Russian ship".

Read more: Black Sea Fleet of Russian Federation blocks coast of Odesa region, - Bratchuk