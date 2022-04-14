On missile cruiser "Moskva" as result of fire detonated ammunition, - Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation (updated)

Russia's Ministry of Defense has confirmed the fire and detonation of ammunition on the missile cruiser "Moskva".

Informs Censor.NET, this was reported by RIA Novosti

"As a result of the fire on the missile cruiser "Moskva" detonated ammunition. The ship was severely damaged. The crew was completely evacuated," - said a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

They also added that "the causes of the fire are being established."

As Censor.NET reported earlier, on April 13 it became known that two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles "Neptune" hit the flagship "Moskva" in the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

